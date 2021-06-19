Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $280.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $170.30 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

