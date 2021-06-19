PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001934 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $79.82 million and $980,380.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00206209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00623542 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

