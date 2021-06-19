Patientory (PTOY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $21,536.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00723851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00083569 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.