PAX Gold Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $106.85 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,776.03 or 0.04995712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.14 or 0.00726107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00082986 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

