Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $793.48 million and approximately $56.54 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00040599 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 792,574,138 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.