PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0015 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $131,254.69 and approximately $173.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.00726473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083255 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

