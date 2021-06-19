Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $181.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

