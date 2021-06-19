PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,713,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

