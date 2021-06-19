PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Tops One Day Volume of $738,941.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $69.39 million and approximately $738,941.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.47 or 0.00723646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00083258 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 676,006,090 coins and its circulating supply is 213,756,387 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

