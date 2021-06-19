Pendle (PENDLE) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $7,572.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00183324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,712.30 or 1.00030206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00851197 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars.

