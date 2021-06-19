Penta (PNT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $41,116.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.81 or 0.00734884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083577 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

