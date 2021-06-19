PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,953,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.58% of PepsiCo worth $1,125,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.42 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

