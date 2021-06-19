PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.94% of PerkinElmer worth $566,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after buying an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after acquiring an additional 414,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.69. 963,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,628. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

