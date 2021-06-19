Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $5.10 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 154.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 74,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

