Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0328 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $5.59 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

