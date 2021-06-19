Phala.Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00057627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00736536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

