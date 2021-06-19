Phantasma Trading Down 16.1% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $22,950.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,591.54 or 1.00101052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00071677 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002747 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

