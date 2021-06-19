Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 719.20 ($9.40). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 699.80 ($9.14), with a volume of 5,225,086 shares trading hands.

PHNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 775.33 ($10.13).

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,181.62. The company has a market cap of £6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

