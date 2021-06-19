Phore Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $5,072.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,350,608 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

