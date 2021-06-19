Photon (PHO) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 35.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Photon has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $123,130.96 and approximately $274.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,689.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,184.03 or 0.06119490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.26 or 0.01555805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00429807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00143147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.61 or 0.00749833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00435142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00360391 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,138,697,855 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.