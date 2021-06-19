Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Up 12.8% This Week

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $10.43 or 0.00028887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00059586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.61 or 0.00738592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00083699 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,472,328 coins and its circulating supply is 1,465,402 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

