Pigeoncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,556.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $29,556.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

