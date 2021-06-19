Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.85% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $107,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $1,963,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.25 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

