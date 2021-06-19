Pillar (PLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,400.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $4,400.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00723283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00083311 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

