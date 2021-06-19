PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.21

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.68. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 35,044 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 14.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.