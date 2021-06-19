Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $25,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

