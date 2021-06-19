Pinkcoin (PINK) Tops One Day Volume of $1,808.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $1,808.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00430853 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016947 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.01024731 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,683,091 coins and its circulating supply is 428,422,655 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.