Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 12,882 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.66 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

