Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,818 shares of company stock valued at $97,035,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

