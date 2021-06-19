Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 3,548 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $67.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

