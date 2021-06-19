Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 778 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.29 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

