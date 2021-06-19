Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $143.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.