Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $103.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

