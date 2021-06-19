Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

