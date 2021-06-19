Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $231.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

