Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

