Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

