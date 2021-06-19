Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,508 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $103.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

