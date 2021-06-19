Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,650 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,202,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

