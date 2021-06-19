Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,375 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.78. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

