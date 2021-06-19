Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,781 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $154.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.