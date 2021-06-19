Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.59. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

