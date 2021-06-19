Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.31% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $28,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $81.05 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.