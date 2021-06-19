Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 235.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of PNW traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,675. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

