Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $88,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,995.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 227,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,584,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,884,000 after purchasing an additional 361,670 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

