Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306,885 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.99% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $684,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

