Pirate Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.55 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00009953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $656.02 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00358842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00147684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00228191 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004277 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,979,311 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

