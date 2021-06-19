Plair Price Reaches $0.0001 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Plair has a market cap of $2.69 million and $3,604.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plair has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.76 or 0.00737086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083877 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

