Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.90 Million

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post sales of $120.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.49 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $40.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $533.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $742.46 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,854,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -338.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.