Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post sales of $120.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.49 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $40.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $533.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $742.46 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,854,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -338.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

