Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.65. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 105,394 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total transaction of C$302,066.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns -31,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($213,473.98). Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$123,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,950. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,062.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.